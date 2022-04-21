Reader’s letter: Food security is much more important than housing

With the increase in energy and food, we will see people having to eat and heat to keep alive.

There will be many families defaulting on paying their rents or mortgages. We read teachers, and doctors, nurses, prison staff and care workers are leaving their professions.

Many others are considering going on strike as wages don’t cover the cost of living; higher pay will create more inflation. We will see families defaulting on their rents and mortgages.

A combine harvester at work Photo: NFU NNL-210715-124622001

Repossession and evictions will follow. House values can only drop. Your assets won’t pay your care costs.

Its about time people realised food and energy are more important than a house. We just need warm accommodation and enough money to circulate to pay our bills. We have trade deals with the South Pacific Nations. Trading with these nations will create more pollution.

They also use pesticides which are banned in the UK.

Climate change will be an advantage to Britain, as warmer weather will allow us to grow many of the crops we import.

One will remember orchards and market gardens in Kent and Sussex, which are now new housing estates, and developers are planning to build on more good food-producing land.

Is it not time to change the housing system where we have been led to believe a house is an investment?

We will soon be told we have average house prices of one million pounds, while those living in them will be using food banks.