Survey on small local abattoirs
The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has put together a survey for both members and non-members in the South East to gather their views on the importance of small local abattoirs and what value they add to their business.
Due to the closure of a number of small abattoirs across the UK it has become apparent that we need to act to highlight the importance of this critical livestock infrastructure to maintain local supply chains.
The survey is now open and runs until Monday, December 16 and should only take 10 minutes to complete.
This information will give the NFU valuable data to help build its case for governments and local councils to value and support these businesses.
Please use the link or QR code below and share with anyone relevant.