Sussex farming duo continue to fight biodiversity decline with nature-friendly approach after renewing tenancy with Countryside Regeneration Trust

A farming duo from Sussex are highlighting the importance of nature-friendly techniques ahead of the UK’s biggest digital agricultural event.

Farm24 starts on Thursday, August 7, and aims to show people what really happens in farming over the course of 24 hours.

Bob Felton and Liz Wallis have recently renewed their tenancy of Twyford Farm in Horsted Keynes for another 10 years with the Countryside Regeneration Trust.

They first took on this tenancy with CRT in 2014 and have now also taken on the tenancy of the CRT’s Cleavers Farm in Hammerwood, East Grinstead.

Bob Felton and Liz Wallis, tenant farmers at Twyford Farm in Horsted Keynes. Photos by Countryside Regeneration Trust

Bob told this newspaper: “We’re beef and sheep farmers and we try and farm in a nature-friendly manner.”

He explained that they have always used these techniques to ‘put back in what we’ve taken out’. He added that they do not use any artificial fertilisers, while using a lot of farmyard manure.

Twyford Farm is 220 acres and offers a mixture of woodland and pasture, a lake and a 17th century farmhouse on the doorstep of Ashdown Forest. Liz and Bob’s nature-friendly approach aims to keep the area as undisturbed as possible with volunteers carrying out conservation activities. Bob and Liz are both trained agriculturalists.

Bob said: “We try to maintain the health of the soil by managing the grazing etc and also the way we crop and cultivate.”

Bob Felton and Liz Wallis

This results in a low stocking rating so they do not have to ‘push the ground’ too much to feed the stock.

Bob explained: “We’re not very intensive and the extra land we’ve taken on has allowed that. We also rent other bits of land to supplement the stock that we keep. We currently run about 200 breeding ewes and their lambs, 15 to 20 beef shorthorn cows and about 100 store cattle.”

He said they do not sell much finished produce but do finish the lambs. They also lamb some of the ewes in January and sell some of those on the Easter market.

“The cattle we generally sell as forward stores in the autumn for someone else to further finish them. Then we rear 30 to 40 calves every winter, which we then keep through the following summer and sell in autumn.”

Bob with the first Pedigree Beef Shorthorn in his herd, Duchess Lynette, in 2024

Bob said their nature-friendly techniques are important because they mean continuity. “So not to burn the soil out, not to burn the farm out and also to look after the nature side of wildlife,” he said. “We are very fortunate here. We have a tremendous amount of wildlife and intensive farming would obviously not be beneficial to that.”

Nature-friendly farming helps reverse biodiversity decline, while fighting climate change as well. Bob said an informal survey carried out in 2024 counted 54 different species of birds, a remarkable number for one patch. Their meadows and grassland are also full of different varieties of grass. The pair now plan to put herbal leys in to produce better winter fodder and to maintain the ‘tremendous number or orchids’ that were found at Cleavers Farm during a recent survey.

Bob and Liz run the popular Twyford Farm Bed and Breakfast and holiday let, which supplements their ability to farm. Twyford is also a retreat for Natureways Therapy, which offers wellbeing workshops. Visit www.natureways-therapy.co.uk.

Bob said: “Natureways have taken over the old disused water garden down in the woods and they hold their therapy sessions on a Monday. They take their clients down there and they’re gradually restoring this area of beautiful woodland to its former glory.”

Twyford Farm offers a mix of woodland and pasture

He said they have cleared a pond, removed rubbish and planted ferns, adding: “That’s all part of the therapy. Their patients get a great deal out of working with nature.”

People can see a video of Bob talking about nature-friendly farming for Farm24 at www.youtube.com/shorts/5buN-r7-zgk.

The CRT helps put nature-friendly farming intro practice over 2,000 acres of working farms, small-holdings and woodland across England. The charity works in collaboration with tenant farmers and supports them with guidance and resources to improve wildlife habitats. Visit www.thecrt.co.uk. The CRT has just launched a summer appeal to raise funds for a pollinator field at Pierrepont Farm in Farnham with a goal of raising £5,000. Visit their website to find out more.