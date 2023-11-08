School Competition Winner Opens Local Organic Milk Enterprise from Woodhorn Farm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woodhorn Farm, an organic farm in West Sussex, has launched its first milk vending venture. The Oving Cow Shed, which sits outside the village's Jubilee Hall, sells local, fresh organic milk direct from the Farm, along with a variety of milkshakes and locally sourced coffee.

There is also a range of produce available in the chilled vending machine, including organic butter and cheese from Organic Herd and eggs from Rookery Farm.

The Oving Cow Shed was officially opened by Amelia Thomasin-Foster, a pupil at Aldingbourne Primary School who entered a competition to name the vending machine.

The Woodhorn Farm team with Amelia Thomasin-Foster.

Amelia was invited to unveil the name plaque displaying her winning entry of ‘Milly Moo'. As part of her prize Amelia and her class will also visit the Farm in the autumn term to see the dairy herd, new calves and the milking process.

John Pitts, Owner of Woodhorn Farm, said: "This has been an exciting project for us, and we're delighted to be able to offer our delicious organic milk directly to local residents and those in the surrounding area.

"All of our milk is pasteurised within a few hours before being transferred to The Oving Cow Shed where customers can either purchase a bottle or bring their own container to fill, take home and enjoy.

We do not homogenise our milk which gives it a more naturally sweeter and richer flavour with an old-fashioned layer of cream at the top as nature intended."

Amelia's competition entry, which the team loved, stated: "I'd like to name the machine Milly Moo - which is my nickname as it is short for Amelia and I also love drinking milk. I would like to be a farm vet when I am older, and I love cows too!"

Woodhorn Farm milk is available in both 500ml and 1 litre bottles and there are six different milkshake flavours to choose from including chocolate, strawberry, banana, vanilla, salted caramel and mint chocolate. Seasonal flavours will also be available throughout the year.