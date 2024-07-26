West Sussex farmer bids to become world ploughing champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As England football fans recover from missing out on European glory this summer a West Sussex farmer is looking to restore national pride by bidding to become world ploughing champion.

Will Tupper will be competing at the 69th annual World Ploughing Championships, held in Tartu, Estonia on August 16-17.

Mr Tupper, who is a member of the NFU, is representing England in the World Championships for the first time and secured his place by becoming British ploughing champion in Bishop’s Lydeard, Somerset, in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I will give it everything to become world champion - I’m not just going to make up the numbers.

Will Tupper with his son Arthur and some of his ploughing trophies.

“This is very difficult competition and there is such a fine line between coming first and coming 10th but I know what I need to do.”

Victory would see Mr Tupper become the first English ploughing world champion since Simon Witty in 2007.

The World Ploughing Championships will see 50 competitors taking part, representing countries including America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and across Africa and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be displaying traditional farming skills that have been passed on through generations and judged on various aspects including the neatness and straightness of the furrows.

Will's tractor and plough.

Mr Tupper, who runs a mixed farm in Bignor, near Arundel, first became interested in competitive ploughing at the age of 13 and has honed his skills over the years at local and national competitions.

He was due to compete at the European Ploughing Championships in the Czech Republic in 2020, after finishing third in the British Championships the previous year, but the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Tupper is due to travel to Estonia on August 10, six days before the competition starts, to prepare and explore the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tupper said he is grateful to everyone who has contributed to the fund-raising which has enabled him to compete.

He said: “The cost of everything is very high – it’s £6,000 for transport costs alone.

“I have been blown away by the support I’ve received, with Petworth and District Agricultural Association, Sussex County Ploughing Association, NFU members and so many individuals and local businesses making donations.

“We have never had a national level ploughing champion from the South East before and I’ve felt so much support from people willing me to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People told me I would never be able to get this far, being from this area, without the right connections, but the support from the farming community throughout the country has been amazing.