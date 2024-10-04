Fancy an adventure?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join world-renowned local artists David Blandy and Daniel Locke on a quest to discover New Worlds.

The quest will begin on:

Saturday October 12th 2024, 2pm-6pm, Dice Saloon, London Road, Brighton.

To celebrate the official launch of their acclaimed indie TTRPG (table top role playing game) ECO MOFOS!! they’ll be running a free game session; no need to book - just drop by and join in.

The game session will also be accompanied by a free drop-in, all ages model making workshop, and a live drawing event, where Daniel Locke will draw images from the gameworld live in the space.

In the game you’ll be journeying through the wastes and ruins of a fallen world. The past is just a hazy legend, the story scattered over thousands of usb sticks and servers, but the future is there to be written. It’s a tale of hope, a survival game where a group of mis-fit characters work together to set up a new home, with the natural world central to the themes of the project. Join them in eeking out an existence, seeking remnants from the past to survive, searching for a place to call home. What might happen in the days after tomorrow?

ECO MOFOS!! was successfully crowd funded and released in Summer 2024 under their new own imprint Copy/Paste Co-op.

David Blandy and Daniel Locke will also be showing their original artwork from the richly illustrated ECO MOFOS!! book, their first collaborative role-playing game together.

The exhibition will run at: The Phoenix Art Gallery, Brighton. Wednesday 30th October to Sunday 4th November, 12-5pm. The Arts Council funded exhibition, titled ‘New Worlds’, will start with a free drop in workshop in gallery space, suitable for all ages and abilities on Wednesday 30th October, 2-4pm.

During the workshop the two artists will guide you in how to make a simple game, needing only pen, paper, two six-sided dice and your imagination!

Through drawing and storytelling you are invited to explore imagined futures, new worlds and possibilities, and contribute to the artwork on display. This will evolve throughout the week with an on-going free drop in activity, considering the links between climate change ecology, local histories and positive action.

David Blandy & Daniel Locke studied together at the Slade School of Fine Art 2001-03, and have been collaborating and working together on multiple projects for the past decade, alongside their own solo practices. Now both based in Brighton, they share an interest in making art around environmental issues, collaborating with communities and directly addressing climate change.

Alongside it, the exhibition will evolve with inspiring art and writing made by participants from community groups who will work with the artists in a series of creative workshops.

For more information about their work please see: