GAME brings the God of War home this February with their best ever PlayStation 5 trade-in offer

GAME, the UK’s largest entertainment retailer, announced today a deal worthy of the Gods, with their most generous PlayStation 5 trade-in deal ever.

Adventure craving UK gamers are advised to jump in their chariot and make haste to GAME before March 1, where they can purchase a brand-new PlayStation 5 disc-based console, plus the unstoppable God of War Ragnarök, for £399.99 or less when trading in a selected console.

Lauded by IGN as ‘a masterpiece’, the critically acclaimed God of War Ragnarök has sold in excess of 11 million units and follows the story of Kratos, the God of War himself, and his son Atreus as they venture through the Nine Realms in search of answers ahead of the prophesied battle that will end the world, Ragnarök.

Gamers will feel the power of throwing the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarök thanks to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and marvel in the breath-taking landscapes and environments only possible on PlayStation 5.

A deal too good to keep Loki, gamers have everything to gain but nothing to Zeus with such a generous trade in deal, but only have until March 1 to fulfil the wishes of the Gods and save themselves at least £139.99 off the combined SRP of the PlayStation 5 and God of War Ragnarök.

If that wasn’t enough, the wise sages at GAME are celebrating further, offering triple GAME Reward Points to every customer partaking in the trade in deal, giving gamers over £15 back to spend in-store or online.

Mortals can take advantage of the offer in one of over 260 locations nationwide, in GAME stores, GAME in Sports Direct and GAME in House of Frasers.

Nick Arran, managing director for GAME said, “The PlayStation 5 has enjoyed its most successful Christmas ever, fuelled by the astonishing God of War Ragnarök which currently holds a 94% Metacritic score. We wanted to celebrate such an achievement, and what better way to tip our hat to Kratos than through our best ever trade-in deal for those looking to bring PlayStation 5 home?

“We know gamers are passionate about savings, so with triple GAME reward points on offer, plus the trade-in deal only available until March 1, gamers are advised to move quickly while stocks last."

