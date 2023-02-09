Hogwarts Legacy: release date, price, ratings and all you need to know about the game

In Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action RPG from Avalanche Software (published by Warner Bros. Games), players will get to enrol themselves into the magical school and embark on a journey filled with fantastic beasts, enchanting spells, a goblin rebellion, and high-school mischiefs.
From the release date to the price, here’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy:
Release Date:
Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10 on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
PS4 and Xbox One users will have to wait until April 4 before they can get their hands on the game. If you are on Nintendo Switch, you’ll have to wait until July 25.
Price:
Warner Bros. Games has confirmed the Hogwarts Legacy price across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. They are as follows, at the time of writing:
Hogwarts Legacy price – PS5 and Xbox Series X: £64.99
Hogwarts Legacy price – PS4 and Xbox One: £54.99
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition price – PS5 and Xbox Series X: £74.99
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition price – PS4 and XboxOne: £64.99
Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition price – PS5 and Xbox Series X: £279.99
Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition price – PS4 and Xbox One: £274.99
What devices can you play on:
Warner Bros. Games has set the Hogwarts Legacy platforms as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.