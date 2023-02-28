Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New study reveals Brighton ranks among the top university locations for gamers

A new study has revealed that Brighton ranks among the top university locations for gamers in the UK.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 6:47pm

New research by Comparethemarket.com who have analysed various factors such as free Wi-Fi spots, broadband costs, and the number of available jobs to reveal the best locations in 2023 to live across the UK for students and graduates interested in pursuing a career in tech.

As part of the research, the experts also revealed the locations with the best broadband speeds overall – perfect for avid gamers who want to stay connected and play their favourite games whilst studying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The top locations for gamers, based on the top broadband speeds, are as follows:

Most Popular
A new study has revealed that Brighton ranks among the top university locations for gamers in the UK.
A new study has revealed that Brighton ranks among the top university locations for gamers in the UK.
A new study has revealed that Brighton ranks among the top university locations for gamers in the UK.

1. Hull2. Bristol3. Nottingham4. Birmingham5. Belfast6. Stockton-on-Tees7. Middlesbrough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton ranks 24th out of the 62 cities on the list with high broadband speeds.

Manchester is first of tech overall, coming first for the number of coworking spaces, as well as the number of free Wi-Fi spots available.

BrightonManchester