New study reveals Brighton ranks among the top university locations for gamers

A new study has revealed that Brighton ranks among the top university locations for gamers in the UK.

New research by Comparethemarket.com who have analysed various factors such as free Wi-Fi spots, broadband costs, and the number of available jobs to reveal the best locations in 2023 to live across the UK for students and graduates interested in pursuing a career in tech.

As part of the research, the experts also revealed the locations with the best broadband speeds overall – perfect for avid gamers who want to stay connected and play their favourite games whilst studying.

The top locations for gamers, based on the top broadband speeds, are as follows:

1. Hull2. Bristol3. Nottingham4. Birmingham5. Belfast6. Stockton-on-Tees7. Middlesbrough

Brighton ranks 24th out of the 62 cities on the list with high broadband speeds.