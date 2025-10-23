Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will leave the show at the end of this series.

The pair, who have worked on the show together since 2014, have released a statement on Instagram saying that: “We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.”

Daly, 56, has co-presented the show since it started in 2004, at first alongside the late Bruce Forsyth. After his departure in 2013, Winkleman joined and the pair have hosted since then.

Tess Daly’s statement in full

After 21 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing. It's hard to put into words what this show has meant to me, so here goes...

Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It's felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring.

Strictly has always been about joy, celebration and bringing people together - and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many.

From that very first series, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Brucie set the tone for everything that Strictly became: warmth, wit, connection, and pure showbiz magic.

I have always been in awe of our superbly talented professional dancers, our magnificent judges, and all the celebrities who have taken part. I absolutely adore our brilliant crew - every single member of the Strictly team who have worked so tirelessly to make the show what it is. You are the best in the business - the kindest, most fun, most loyal, and definitely the hardest-working team in television.

Thank you for the laughter, the friendship, and the countless memories over the years. You've filled my heart in ways I'll never forget. I'll miss you all so much.

And to you - the viewers at home - the biggest thank you of all. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes for over two decades.

Your love, loyalty and unwavering support have meant the world. You've carried us through every series, and that has never, ever been taken for granted. You are the heart of this show, and I feel so lucky to have shared it with you. Being part of your weekend from September to Christmas for the past 21 years has bene one of the greatest joys and privileges of my career.

To my beloved Claud - what an absolute joy and pleasure it has been sharing this adventure with you. You're one of a kind, and I'll treasure every giggle, every live show, and every backstage moment we've shared. I'm so grateful to have you as my friend for life.

This isn't a goodbye to glitter, sequins, or Saturday night sparkle (I could never say goodbye to those!). Strictly will forever hold a special place in my heart - but it does feel like the right time to hand over the reins. With all my love and endless gratitude, Tess x

Claudia Winkleman’s statement in full

It’s very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. It’s been the greatest relationship of my career. From working on It Takes Two in 2004 until now it has been my everything, the show I will be eternally grateful for. I will never forget Len Goodman trying to teach me what a cucaracha is (I still don’t know) and the complete thrill and honour it was to work with Tess on the results show to cohosting on Saturday nights.

Strictly is a magical, glittery, fake tanned train and it’s been a privilege to be a tiny part of it. The extraordinary talent of the dancers, the band, the hair and makeup and costume teams, the unbelievable production crew and creatives - all utterly amazing. I’ve always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent, I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights. As for Tess - I’m so so lucky I got to stand next to you. You’re funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you.