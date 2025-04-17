Some of the highest-performing secondary schools across Sussex have shown they also excel at encouraging attendance - so pupils can make the most of their education.

The Government recently released its latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year. It showed that one in five pupils were labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of half-day sessions in class. On top of that, despite a small improvement on the year before, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - remains noticeably higher than before the pandemic.

Another new Department for Education report has highlighted just how much of a difference regular attendance can make to pupil attainment. It found those who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school reduces the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

Included with the Government’s attendance figures was the absence data for each state-funded secondary school in England. This meant we were able to see which schools had the country’s lowest overall absence rates for any reason. We’ve also taken a closer look into how more than 70 schools across Sussex did - excluding private and special schools - in the Brighton and Hove City, and East and West Sussex County council areas.

We used this data to create a league table of local state secondary schools with absence rates below 7.5% - a fantastic achievement for school communities in and of itself, with rates for some Sussex some schools exceeding 15%. It is worth noting that we have included all-through schools, but their attendance rates may also include primary pupils.

Here were the 13 Sussex schools that came out on top:

1 . St Richard's Catholic College St Richard’s is a local authority-maintained Catholic secondary school in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. Like many of the others on the list, it is an academic high-performer, with a ‘well above average’ GCSEs-based Progress 8 score last year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low overall absence rate of about 5.5%. | Google

2 . St Oscar Romero Catholic School Another high-achieving school, St Oscar Romero is a local authority-maintained Catholic secondary school and sixth form Goring-By-Sea, Worthing, West Sussex. It had the highest Progress 8 score of any school in Sussex last year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 5.57%. | Google

3 . Hazelwick School Hazelwick is a secondary academy and sixth form in Crawley, West Sussex, with an ‘above average’ Progress 8 score. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.45%. | Google