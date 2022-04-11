17 schools in and around Crawley with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Here are 17 schools in the Horsham district, Mid Sussex and Crawley - all thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.
Forge Wood Primary in Crawley was last inspected in 2019 and the report found 'The headteacher and deputy headteacher provide inspirational leadership for this happy, inclusive and hard-working school' SUS-221104-172840001
The Weald Community School, Billingshurst was inspected in 2013 and the report concluded 'Teachers use their excellent subject knowledge to support learning very well and have the highest expectations of what their students will achieve' SUS-221104-172810001
Turners Hill Primary was inspected in 2016 and inspectors said 'Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural understanding is developed very well through the rich and balanced curriculum' SUS-221104-172820001
Heron Way Primary in Horsham was last inspected in 2011 when inspectors praised the 'highly effective management, inspiring curiculum and outstanding quality of pastoral care' SUS-221104-172900001