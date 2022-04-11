The Weald Community School, Billingshurst was inspected in 2013 and the report concluded 'Teachers use their excellent subject knowledge to support learning very well and have the highest expectations of what their students will achieve' SUS-221104-172810001

17 schools in and around Horsham with an outstanding Ofsted rating

We took a look at all the schools in Horsham and its neighbouring areas that had the top ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

By Gina Stainer
Monday, 11th April 2022, 6:52 pm

Here are 17 schools in the Horsham district, Mid Sussex and Crawley - all thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.

1.

Heron Way Primary in Horsham was last inspected in 2011 when inspectors praised the 'highly effective management, inspiring curiculum and outstanding quality of pastoral care' SUS-221104-172900001

2.

Maidenbower Infant School in Crawley was last inspected in 2009 when inspectors found 'The extremely caring ethos results in very happy pupils who thoroughly enjoy school life' SUS-221104-172920001

3.

Lindfield Primary Academy was inspected in 2021, the report said 'The school’s values of teamwork, enthusiasm, celebration, perseverance, success, independence and respect are evident at every turn' SUS-221104-172910001

4.

Forge Wood Primary in Crawley was last inspected in 2019 and the report found 'The headteacher and deputy headteacher provide inspirational leadership for this happy, inclusive and hard-working school' SUS-221104-172840001

