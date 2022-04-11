17 schools in and around Mid Sussex with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Here are 17 schools in the Horsham district, Mid Sussex and Crawley - all thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.
1.
Lindfield Primary Academy was inspected in 2021, the report said 'The school’s values of teamwork, enthusiasm, celebration, perseverance, success, independence and respect are evident at every turn' SUS-221104-172910001
2.
Turners Hill Primary was inspected in 2016 and inspectors said 'Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural understanding is developed very well through the rich and balanced curriculum' SUS-221104-172820001
3.
Forge Wood Primary in Crawley was last inspected in 2019 and the report found 'The headteacher and deputy headteacher provide inspirational leadership for this happy, inclusive and hard-working school' SUS-221104-172840001
4.
Maidenbower Infant School in Crawley was last inspected in 2009 when inspectors found 'The extremely caring ethos results in very happy pupils who thoroughly enjoy school life' SUS-221104-172920001