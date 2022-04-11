St Paul's Catholic College in Burgess Hill became an academy this year and has not had a full inspection since 2007. Then the report said Inspectors said the headteacher and senior management 'shared a strong vision of a school where the achievement of every individual matters but the well-being and happiness of each student are equally important' SUS-221104-172729001

17 schools in and around Mid Sussex with an outstanding Ofsted rating

We took a look at all the schools in Mid Sussex and its neighbouring areas that had the top ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

By Gina Stainer
Monday, 11th April 2022, 6:59 pm

Here are 17 schools in the Horsham district, Mid Sussex and Crawley - all thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.

1.

Lindfield Primary Academy was inspected in 2021, the report said 'The school’s values of teamwork, enthusiasm, celebration, perseverance, success, independence and respect are evident at every turn' SUS-221104-172910001

2.

Turners Hill Primary was inspected in 2016 and inspectors said 'Pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural understanding is developed very well through the rich and balanced curriculum' SUS-221104-172820001

3.

Forge Wood Primary in Crawley was last inspected in 2019 and the report found 'The headteacher and deputy headteacher provide inspirational leadership for this happy, inclusive and hard-working school' SUS-221104-172840001

4.

Maidenbower Infant School in Crawley was last inspected in 2009 when inspectors found 'The extremely caring ethos results in very happy pupils who thoroughly enjoy school life' SUS-221104-172920001

