18 photos of Worthing and Lancing school sports teams

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:09 BST
We’re celebrating secondary school sport with the publication of team pictures.

Following special pages in our newspaper, we’re bringing you school football team photos in this online gallery.

HAVE YOU READ? 113 pictures of Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Lancing schools celebrating World Book Day 2025

Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Lancing children who started school in 2024 – in pictures

Lancing College 1st XI football team

1. School sports teams 2025

Lancing College 1st XI football team Photo: contrib

Worthing High School Year 10 football team

2. School sports teams 2025

Worthing High School Year 10 football team Photo: contrib

Worthing High School Year 9 football team

3. School sports teams 2025

Worthing High School Year 9 football team Photo: contrib

Worthing High School Year 7 football team

4. School sports teams 2025

Worthing High School Year 7 football team Photo: contrib

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancingShorehamLittlehampton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice