The years a young person spends in secondary school are particularly important ones.

Not only will they sit exams and earn important qualifications, but their school will help prepare them for life as an independent adult. This is why it’s so important that their secondary school is a great place to learn, one that is the right fit for their own unique skills and capabilities.

Schoolchildren across England are currently enjoying the six-week summer holidays. But before they know it, September will be here, and the new, 2025/26 school year will beckon them back to the classroom. Among them will be a large cohort of about 16 thousand children across the wider Sussex region, who will be transitioning from primary school to their new secondary school.

This is why we’re revisiting the best performing state-funded secondary schools across Sussex, looking at the top schools across the East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton & Hove council areas based on our own personal ‘gold standard’. The key figure our league table draws on each school’s Progress 8 score, using the most recently-available exam data (currently for 2023/24).

These scores are an official metric showing how quickly pupils progressed compared to their peers, from when they left primary school to when they took their GCSEs. We’ve only included schools with a score of at least 0.3 - considered a strong ‘above average’. It is worth noting that performance data has now been finalised, so results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.

We’ve also made sure each school on the list had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections. These inspections are going through some changes right now, but we’ve restricted our list to those with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here are the 21 excellent Sussex schools that made the list:

1 . St Oscar Romero Catholic School At the top of the list is St Oscar Romero, a local authority-maintained Catholic secondary school and sixth form in Goring-By-Sea, Worthing, West Sussex. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be ‘outstanding’ in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 score of 0.89, placing it in the ‘well above average’ band – the highest available. | Google

2 . King’s School King’s is a Christian secondary free school and sixth form in Hangleton, Brighton and Hove. It was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.84. | Google

3 . St Philip Howard Catholic School St Philip Howard is a Catholic secondary academy and sixth form in Barnham, West Sussex. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.68. | Google