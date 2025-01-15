The most recent school year’s results have shown once again that Sussex has no shortage of fantastic primary schools, from East to West.

The government’s preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last month, shortly after it published its delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how the hundreds of primary schools across East and West Sussex, plus Brighton and Hove, did in the most recent school year - to create a league table of its top performers.

Our list is primarily based on the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, and met the government’s expected standards in three areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only schools which had at least 80% of their young pupils hit this target. Smaller village and faith schools, and larger ones in the likes of Crawley, Horsham, Hastings and Bexhill have all made the list, as have some familiar names from last year’s primary school league table.

We’ve also made sure that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 22 schools from across Sussex that came out on top:

1 . St Peter and St Paul CofE Primary School St Peter and St Paul is an Anglican primary school in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, with about 419 pupils. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths, compared to averages of 58% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

2 . Catsfield Church of England Primary School This is an Anglican primary school in the village of Catsfield, East Sussex, with a roll size of about 108. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, 88% of its pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths, compared to averages of 58% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

3 . Lavant CofE Primary School This is an Anglican primary school in the Lavant area, near Chichester in West Sussex. It has a roll size of about 112, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 87% of its pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 57% locally and 61% nationally. | Google