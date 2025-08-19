Nearly 15 thousand children across Sussex will soon be starting at a new primary school, joining their peers in building up a solid foundation of academic skills.

This year’s summer holidays are rapidly drawing to an end, with the 2025/26 school year set to begin around September 3 for most Sussex schoolchildren. Among them will be this new cohort of thousands of new starters entering Reception classes, taking what is likely their first major step in a lifetime of learning.

To mark the approach of the new school year, we’ve revisited the top state-funded primary schools across the Brighton & Hove, East and West Sussex council areas which have done particularly well at teaching their pupils the basics. Our league table uses our own unique metric, based primarily on the proportion of each school’s pupils that completed Year 6 in the most recently-available school year (currently 2023/24), and met the Government’s expected standards in three essential school skills areas; reading, writing and maths.

This has allowed both smaller village and community schools to shine, as well as those in larger centres. It is also worth noting, however, that this data has now been finalised, so results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.

We’ve also only included schools with a positive rating in their latest Ofsted inspection. These inspections are in the midst of an overhaul, but we’ve restricted the list to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here were the 25 primary schools from across Sussex that topped the list, ahead of the 2025 school year:

1 . St Peter and St Paul CofE Primary School At the top of the list is St Peter and St Paul, a local authority-maintained Anglican primary school in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. It has about 419 pupils, and in a recent Ofsted inspection, was found to be ‘outstanding’ in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths – compared to averages of 58% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

2 . Catsfield Church of England Primary School Next up is this maintained Anglican primary school in the village of Catsfield, East Sussex. It has a roll size of about 108, and in a recent Ofsted inspection, was rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, 88% of its pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths – compared to averages of 58% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

3 . Lavant CofE Primary School This is an Anglican primary academy in the Lavant area, near Chichester in West Sussex. It has a roll size of about 112, and was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 87% of its pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths – compared to averages of 57% locally and 61% nationally. | Google