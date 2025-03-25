47 pictures from Eastbourne World Book Day 2025

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 25th Mar 2025
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 16:31 BST
Pupils and school staff celebrated World Book Day by dressing as their favourite characters from literature and print.

These great pictures show the amazing inventive costumes. Can you spot a familiar face?

Stafford Junior Fox in Socks

1. EWBD2025-Stafford Junior Fox in Socks.jpg

Stafford Junior Fox in Socks Photo: Stafford Junior Fox in Socks

Stafford Junior Matilda

2. EWBD2025-Stafford Junior Matilda.jpg

Stafford Junior Matilda Photo: Stafford Junior Matilda

Roselands Infants School - Sharing Shell Class

3. EWBD2025-Roselands Infants School - Sharing Shell Class.jpg

Roselands Infants School - Sharing Shell Class Photo: Roselands Infants School - Sharing Shell Class

Roselands Infant School Superworm Clas

4. EWBD2025-Roselands Infant School Superworm Class.jpg

Roselands Infant School Superworm Clas Photo: Roselands Infant School Superworm Class

