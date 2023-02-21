Edit Account-Sign Out
8 pictures of the fantastic Alice in Wonderland at Bohunt Worthing

​Students at Bohunt Worthing have been working hard to put on a fantastic show of Alice in Wonderland. The cast and crew put hours of their own time into making a colourful and creative feast for the eyes.

By Elaine Hammond
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:42am

The busy cast and crew took part in weekend rehearsals and decorated a lot of the set pieces themselves to captivate audiences. They also gave an exclusive performance to more than 200 students from local primary schools. Audience members were taken on a journey down a rabbit hole to wonderland, through a pool of tears, to see a caterpillar, then on to a tea party – and on the way, they met the Cheshire cat.

Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford

Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford

Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford

Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford

