Students at Bohunt Worthing have been working hard to put on a fantastic show of Alice in Wonderland. The cast and crew put hours of their own time into making a colourful and creative feast for the eyes.
The busy cast and crew took part in weekend rehearsals and decorated a lot of the set pieces themselves to captivate audiences. They also gave an exclusive performance to more than 200 students from local primary schools. Audience members were taken on a journey down a rabbit hole to wonderland, through a pool of tears, to see a caterpillar, then on to a tea party – and on the way, they met the Cheshire cat.
1. Bohunt Worthing Alice in Wonderland
Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford
2. Bohunt Worthing Alice in Wonderland
Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford
3. Bohunt Worthing Alice in Wonderland
Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford
4. Bohunt Worthing Alice in Wonderland
Photo: Paul Streeter-Staniford