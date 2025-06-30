A blooming good time: Woodlands Meed School explores nature's classroom

Pupils from Woodlands Meed School enjoyed a hands-on learning experience this week as they visited Chanctonbury Road Allotment Site to discover how fruit and vegetables are grown locally.

The visit gave the students the chance to explore plots and see different fruit and vegetables bring grown on an allotment site in a variety of different ways and how some plot holders incorporate flowers to encourage insects to help pollination.

The Town Council’s Maintenance Team Supervisor and a member of the Community Engagement team were on hand to answer any questions and guide the children safely around the site.

We asked the children what they enjoyed about the visit and they shared these comments:

Woodlands Meed pupil enjoying some shade at Chanctonbury Road Allotment

“I liked looking at the pumpkin and I like carving them.”

“I liked looking at the butterflies and them drinking nectar.”

“I liked the potatoes and jacket ones are my favourite.”

“ My favourite thing about here is about looking at those plants”

Woodlands Meed pupils exploring plots at Chanctonbury Road Allotments

Lead teacher, Emily Roy-Chowdhury from Woodlands Meed School stated “We are grateful to the Town Council team for facilitating this visit today. Many of us did not know this was here and it was lovely to see the enjoyment of this environment in a safe space for our young people. It also supports the curriculum focus on local produce.”

If you're interested in having an allotment, Burgess Hill Town Council manages six allotment sites across the town. You can find more information and apply for a plot at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/allotments.