A celebration of faith and art: Crawley primary school marks the Nicene Creed's 1700th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School in Crawley West Sussex, were inspired by the Diocesan Year of Faith celebrations to create a remarkable art project that brought faith to life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 is the Year of Faith in the Diocese, a celebration of the Christian faith across Sussex, marking the 950th anniversary of the formation of the Diocese of Chichester and Chichester Cathedral and 1700 years since the Nicene Creed first emerged.

Jennifer Wise, Headteacher, and Rachel Mulliss, Deputy Headteacher at St Andrew's, shared the story behind this year’s Easter service and its connection to those celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer said: “Traditionally, the school’s Easter service involves each class reflecting on a part of Holy Week and presenting their responses through various creative mediums. Two years ago, this tradition led to the creation of seven Holy Week paintings, which now adorn the school hall. This year, however, we decided to take a new approach by focusing on the Apostles’ Creed—an ancient expression of Christian belief—and creating a frieze of seven panels inspired by its powerful words.”

Pupils from the school show off their creative panels.

On the last day of term, the entire school community gathered for its Easter service that told the “Big Story” of God’s salvation plan—from creation to resurrection and beyond. Each class reflected on a section of the Apostles’ Creed, bringing it to life through Scripture readings, spoken word, and art. Seven stunning canvases were unveiled during the service, depicting key moments in Jesus’ life: His birth, death, resurrection, ascension, and the coming of the Holy Spirit. The children also explored themes such as creation and eternal life.

Rachel explained how music also played an integral role in the service. “Each section of the service was accompanied by a worship song linked to the theme. We also have a school band and choir who performed twice. The service was a joyful journey through the core beliefs of the Christian faith, as seen through the eyes and voices of our children.”

The paintings created during this project have already begun to make an impact beyond the school walls. After attending the Easter service, Rev. Richard Poole, vicar of St Andrew's Church, requested that the artwork be displayed in the church for its Sunday’s All Together Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Sussex celebrates its Year of Faith, initiatives like these remind us that faith is not only about belief but also about action—expressed through creativity, unity, and shared purpose.

St Andrew's Primary School has beautifully illustrated how ancient creeds can inspire fresh perspectives in today’s world. Through their art project, they have honoured both tradition and innovation while celebrating God’s enduring story—a story that continues to resonate with believers across generations.

You can find out more about all the ongoing activities which will form part of this special year on our website here