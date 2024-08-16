A day to celebrate for Worthing College students receive A-level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing College students share their results joy.

It was a day of celebration for students at Worthing College as they received their A-levels on Thursday 15 August. Staff, parents, and students alike gathered in the Exhibition Hall to open the envelopes with their grades, and there was plenty to celebrate.

Lucy, who had been studying geography, psychology, and health & social care, found out she had made it into the University of Surrey to study midwifery, her first choice. She said: “College is a real step up from school, and the subjects are really interesting. “Tom and Kate, my tutors, were supportive and always checking in on me. My advice for new students would be to make sure you make a plan and stick to your timetable.”

Melania, another graduating student, found out she had received a Distinction* in digital media, and A grades in biology and chemistry, she added: “I’m definitely really happy, a lot of stress relieved right there. I’m doing a gap year now and then going to Royal Holloway University to study biochemistry, I either want to go into medicine research or teaching.

Lucy, one of the Worthing College students celebrating their A-level success

“Penny, my Chemistry tutor was amazing and college has been great. My advice to new students would be to start revising earlier, the earlier you start the easier it’ll make it.”

Worthing College as a whole enjoyed an outstanding 99% pass rate for this year’s A-level results, with 22 subjects recording 100% pass rates in subjects such as chemistry, maths, history and geography.

Helena Thomas, Principal at Worthing College, said: “Yet again, Worthing College continues to excel in our A-level results. This is due to all the hard work that staff and students put in every single day.

“I am immensely proud of all our students today, and wish them the best as they progress on to the next stage in their careers.”