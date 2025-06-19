A fresh start for learners awaits at Compass Community School Owlswick

Compass Community School Owlswick is a small, welcoming SEND provision based across two stunning sites in East Sussex, offering specialist support for learners in Years 3 to 11.

Rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in all categories, Owlswick is widely recognised for its success in helping young people re-engage with learning after struggling in mainstream settings. The school’s high staff-to-learner ratio, therapeutic ethos and strong curriculum ensure that every young person receives the support they need to heal, grow and succeed.

Owlswick’s main site sits against the spectacular backdrop of the South Downs, while its smaller, residential provision, overlooks the English Channel. Both locations offer a safe, nurturing environment and include facilities such as a library, science room, Thrive room, cooking area, art and DT spaces, and plenty of outdoor areas for sports and creative activities.

The dedicated team includes subject specialists trained in SEND and therapeutic approaches, along with HLTAs, TAs, a therapeutic pastoral lead, with therapy dog, and a Thrive/ compliance officer. As Ofsted noted, “The school’s welcoming environment and beautiful setting provide a positive space for pupils to re-engage in education…Therapeutic and mental health support is strong, personalised and holistic.”

CCS Owlswick enjoys a rural setting in East Sussex

Learners also benefit from an exciting enrichment programme, including Forest School, sensory circuits, campfire cooking, and partnerships with local organisations such as Brighton & Hove Albion.

If you are considering specialist provision for your young person, Compass Community School Owlswick may be the right place for them to thrive. Places are currently available—please contact [email protected] to find out more.