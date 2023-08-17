Students across Hastings and Rother celebrated another year of top A-level results today (Thursday, August 17).

Despite this year’s grades being much closer to pre-pandemic levels across the UK, students across 1066 Country made the grade, with many gaining places at their chosen universities.

East Sussex College said its students at the Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes campuses achieved ‘fantastic’ results with the student’s hard work being rewarded after two years of studies.

The college said 42 A-level courses had a 100 per cent pass rate. A 100 per cent pass rate was also achieved across 46 Level 3 vocational courses, the college added.

East Sussex College said its T-level students also achieved success this year, with 83 per cent achieving Distinction or Merit grades, almost 14 per cent higher than the national average. The overall T-Level pass-rate was 91.4 per cent, higher than the national average, the college said.

T-level students collecting their results included Aiden Hill. He said: “I studied T-Level Design, Planning and Development and I achieved a Merit. I’m happy with my grades. What I’m doing next isn’t related to my course, I’m currently training to get my private pilot licence and then plan to start my scholarship to fly commercial. Support from tutors was great, especially from my tutor Matt. I’d recommend that others study this course, it’s great and informative.”

T-levels are technical-based two-year courses which are broadly equivalent to three A-levels.

A-level student, Eden Patterson, was ecstatic with her results.

She said: “I studied law, sociology and English language and got an A in each of them. I’m very happy with my results. My tutors were always so helpful, they’d give me extra help when needed, extra sessions, they were always there.

“Next up I’m going to university to study law. I’d recommend all three A-levels that I took for sure. If I could tell my past self one thing about college, I’d say start revision early. In the first year, enjoy it, and always prepare.”

Gina Dodd, studied English literature, history and sociology at A-level and achieved A* grades across the board. She said: “I’m so happy with my grades. Tutors were really supportive and they always pushed me to work even harder. I’d definitely recommend these courses to other students, It was great. Following my results I’m going to study history at Durham University. It’s definitely worth taking all the opportunities you can get at college as it does really help you.”

Vocational students studying Uniformed Public Services, Morgan Lewes-Clements and Leonie Rogers, received exceptional results and are looking ahead to careers in the public services industry.

Morgan, who received D*D*D in Uniformed Public Services, said: “I’m very, very happy with my grades. Honestly, support from our tutors was great. The support from my tutor was unreal, he couldn’t have done more, he helped us through everything. I’m looking to join the Border Force next September.”

Leonie, who received D*DD in Uniformed Public Services, said: “I’m so happy with my grades. From Year 1 to Year 2 there was constant support. Our tutor Sam Cook was always there whenever you needed him, anything you could ask for he’d help. Tutors put everything into making sure we got the best grades. I start working with Sussex Police this September, so I’m doing the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, so I’ll be a working police officer while doing a degree.”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and principal of East Sussex College, said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our students who are celebrating some excellent results having worked so hard and with such dedication. As they move on we wish them the very best and a future filled with success.”

Battle Abbey School said it saw an overall A-level pass rate of 98 per cent.

Richard Thorley, deputy headteacher, said: “The dedication, resilience, and hard work of our students, coupled with the unwavering support of our talented academic staff, have culminated in a set of results that truly reflect the commitment to excellence that defines our wonderful school.

“The government and Ofqual have been clear since last year that grades issued this summer will be much closer to pre-pandemic levels, but despite this trend for lower grading Battle Abbey pupils still registered an overall pass rate of 98 per cent with an impressive 58 per cent of grades at A* to B.

“Perhaps most remarkable of all is that a third of all A-level grades were at A* and A, a figure that bucks the national trend. All of which combine to far exceed the successful 2019 results at A-level.

“Some subject departments performed particularly well with art, French and Latin all seeing their entire cohorts get A* grades. Similarly, the textiles cohort all got A* to B grades.

“The class of 2023 has secured places in some of the UK's most prestigious universities including: Bath, Imperial College, Oxford, Cambridge, Loughborough, Kings and Central St Martin’s, to undertake courses as diverse as ancient history and archaeology, linguistics, biomedical science, film and television production, politics and international relations, classics, neuroscience and marine biology.

“With a host of further A* successes at BTEC level, these results only underline our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for success on the global stage in whatever field they choose.

“All of our pupils have achieved but among the many success stories several pupils truly excelled and as such deserve special recognition.

“David Jempson’s fantastic four A* grades will see him head to Cambridge to read maths. Holly Higham’s three A* grades mean she has met the requirements to read classics at Cambridge, while fellow student, Mischa Tseliki grades see her head to Oxford to read experimental psychology.

“Andrew Cameron secured A*A*A and will now take his place studying maths at Imperial College London. Anita Milani’s A*A*A will see her go on to take the prestigious Art Foundation at Central St Martin’s. Isabella Mariani’s A*AA grades will see her study economics at Imperial this September. Emma Cook’s three A grades will see her take a place at Southampton to study biomedical sciences, while Noah Allen’s three A grades will see him secure a place at Nottingham to study industrial economics.”

Claremont Senior School in Bodiam said 44 per cent of this year’s A-level results were graded at A*/A (or equivalent) and there was a 100 per cent pass rate across all A-levels.

The school said notable individual successes include Andy Wong who achieved A*/A*/A in maths, chemistry and physics and will study biomedical sciences; Natalia Ramus who will study law at Exeter following a string of Distinction* grades; and Fenton Sinclair who will study electronic music production following outstanding grades in music technology and sports science. Rebecca King also achieved a string of A grades in history, biology and maths and will be studying history at Durham next year.

The school said some of the most impressive results came in the Creative Faculty. In both acting and dance, the school said students achieved spectacular outcomes with more than 95 per cent of results graded as Distinction or Distinction*.

Ed Dickie, head of Senior School at Claremont, said: “This has been a time of real anxiety for these students. The media is full of reports of grades being ‘managed down’ and university places being cut back, yet our students have demonstrated that, at the end of the day, hard work and ambition will deliver success.

“Once again we are incredibly proud that students have achieved in such a wide range of different academic disciplines. Their achievements are all the more significant given that this cohort have never taken public exams previously. Claremont continues to provide the opportunity for our young people to achieve beyond what they thought was possible.”

1 . East Sussex College Group.jpg East Sussex College students received their A-level results. Picture: paulmansr.com Photo: paulmansr.com T:07702 220 921

2 . Eden Patterson.jpg Eden Patterson. Picture: paulmansr.com Photo: paulmansr.com T:07702 220 921

3 . Aiden Hill.jpg Aiden Hill. Picture: Contributed Photo: Contributed