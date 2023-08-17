A-level results 2023: St Wilfrid’s students praised for resilience as they collect ‘best possible grades’

St Wilfrid’s is celebrating their students’ achievements this morning [Thursday, August17] and congratulating each and every one for the resilience they have shown over the course of their Post 16 studies.

They have shown that regardless of the impact of the pandemic, they have met each challenge as it has come and have done their best to ensure that they get the best possible grades.

Every school and each and every student receiving their results this morning should be proud of their efforts and of how they have coped with the changes to their education and society as a whole over these last three years. Their grades reflect their hard work and resilience together with the dedicated commitment of staff and the support of their families across the town.

Mr Ferry comments, “I am extremely proud that here at St Wilfrid’s we continue our commitment to the holistic development of each student and that through offering a broad and balanced curriculum we give each student the opportunity to maximise their progress in subjects which they are passionate about. The grades they are receiving today are evidence of that but they define no-one; it is the content of their character and their readiness to make a difference to society which makes them stand out as individuals which is the most important thing.

St Wilfrid's Catholic School students William Penfold, Kincso Huczek and Sofia Cowie collect their AS-level results. Picture: St Wilfrid's Catholic School

“Today is a day to celebrate success. What students are receiving today is a measure of their hard work and application in very difficult circumstances over a long period of time, and despite the decision to restore grade boundaries to that of 2019, they have proved themselves to be very well earned.

“Congratulations to all of our students, we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education or training. As they move on to the next phase of their lives it is important that no matter what grades they have received, that they remember that they are not defined by them; each and every young person has much to offer and we wish them every success and happiness.”