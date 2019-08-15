A-level results: Beacon Academy students in Crowborough celebrate results

Beacon Academy in Crowborough is celebrating another successful set of A-level results.

Headteacher Anna Robinson and head of Sixth Form Steve Baker both attribute the school’s success as being a testament to the ‘exceptionally positive relationship that exists between our hardworking students, our phenomenally dedicated staff and our wonderfully supportive parents’.

They said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and on behalf of all of the staff, trustees and students at Beacon Academy, we would like to congratulate all of our Year 13 students, who have worked in-credibly hard, under really challenging circumstances, once again, to achieve these impressive results.”

A spokesman added: “As a non-selective, non-denominational and non-fee paying school, we are delighted that well over a quarter of our grades were As and A*s (a five per cent improvement on 2018), that well over half of our

A-level results were at the top grades of A*-B (an eight per cent improvement on 2018) and more than 80 per cent were A*-C (a seven per cent improvement on 2018).”

The school’s results make an overall average point score of 35.25 – which is a B-.

“This is a considerable improvement overall from 2018 when the average point score was 33.26 and a C+,” said a spokesman.

They added: “This continues to be a period of transition in the examination system and so we are particularly proud that these results maintain the consistently excellent achievements of our students and staff over the last few years in both A-levels and GCSEs.”

The following students are among those who have received notably high grades:

• Kirsty Gander achieved A* A A and is going to the University of East Anglia (UEA) to study medicine

• Charlie Borrett achieved A A A and is going into employment in accountancy

• Niamh Bradbury achieved A* A star and a vocational merit and is going on to study art foundation

• Dan Flight achieved A* A A and has been offered a place at the University of Bristol to study theoretical physics

• Charlie Gilbert achieved A*A A and is going to the University of Southampton to study computer science

• Lowri Harris achieved A* A* A and is going to the University of Exeter to study history.

• Felix Hickman achieved A* A B and is going onto an apprenticeship in management.

• Luke Holland achieved A A A

• Ellie Rowland achieved A* A B and is going to Durham University to study archaeology and anthropology.

• Jamie Russell achieved A A and a vocational double distinction and is progressing onto an apprenticeship with the Ministry of Defence.

• Emma Shepherd achieved A* A A and is going on to the University of Southampton to study marine biology and oceanography.

Subjects with strong performance at B or above include:

• Further maths: 100% per cent achieved grades A or above

• English literature: 100 per cent achieved grades B or above

• German: 75 per cent achieved grades B or above

• Maths: 72 per cent achieved grades B or above

• History: 67 per cent achieved grades B or above

• Biology: 65 per cent achieved grades B or above.

• Geography: 64 per cent achieved grades B or above

• Politics: 62 per cent achieved grades B or above

• Psychology: 61 per cent achieved grades B or above