A-level results: Eastbourne College secures Oxbridge and US university places and top scholarships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne College is celebrating the outstanding achievements of its 2024 A-level cohort, with pupils again securing places at Oxford, Cambridge and other prestigious UK universities, as well as scholarships to highly competitive US colleges.

With over three-quarters of all grades being A* to B and almost a quarter of pupils achieving a clean sweep of A* or A grades, it has been another extremely successful results day that reflects the exceptionally hard work of these talented young people.

A fantastic 85% of sixth-form leavers will be heading off to their first-choice university to study courses as diverse as engineering, medicine and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the great successes this year, the college is delighted with the outstanding results of local pupils, several of whom were supported by the college with scholarships to enable them to join the sixth form from our maintained-sector partners.

Rebecca Fisher and Annabel McKenna have secured top tennis scholarships at US colleges.

All pupils applying to Oxford and Cambridge achieved their conditional offers. Among them are Henry Tang, leaving with five A*s to read history and economics at Oxford, and Tiger Ge, reading natural sciences at Cambridge, after achieving four A*s.

Discussing the experience they had studying for their A-levels, Henry, 18, said: “The college and my mentors were extremely supportive of my application and devoted significant amounts of personalised help that proved useful in every stage of my application.”

Tiger, also 18, added: “My amazing teachers played a pivotal role in my application and provided a competitive edge. I was also consistently encouraged to focus on work-life balance, with an emphasis on the importance of holistic development beyond academic achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the charge to elite universities across the pond is Zain Radwan, who achieved an impressive four A* grades and has been accepted to Duke University, North Carolina.

Eastbourne College pupils celebrate A-level results.

Also heading to the US are Rebecca Fisher and Annabel McKenna, who have both secured coveted tennis scholarships. Rebecca will be attending Monmouth University in New Jersey to read history, philosophy and mathematics. Annabel will be heading to Charleston, West Virginia, where she will read English, philosophy and politics.

Looking back at their time at the College, Rebecca, 18, said: “The guidance, support and understanding by all members of staff when balancing sixth form life with my intense tennis programme made the process of applying to US universities so much easier. After being granted a 100% tennis and academic scholarship to a Division 1 university, sharing my achievements with my coaches and teachers was a wonderful moment.”

Annabel, 18, added: “Joining Eastbourne College for sixth form was the best decision ever. Teachers helped me keep up with my academics and tennis. When applying to the US for sport and academic scholarships, it would have been so much harder without the incredible support of my coaches and teachers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lawson, headmaster of Eastbourne College, said: “We are immensely proud of all our pupils. Their hard work, resilience and dedication have paid off, and they are now set to embark on exciting new chapters in their lives.

“Our commitment to providing a supportive and enriching environment has enabled these young individuals to excel both academically and in their passions outside the curriculum.

“It is a joy to be able to help these young people unlock their extraordinary potential in the classroom and expand their horizons well beyond it.”

For more information, please visit eastbourne-college.co.uk.