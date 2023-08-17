BREAKING
A-level results: Hailsham school celebrates ‘strong set of results’

A school in Hailsham is celebrating its A-level results.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST

Hailsham Sixth Form said nearly 20 per cent of all A-level grades awarded sat in the A*-A category with a number of subjects performing particularly well.

Vice principal Simon Marsden said: “Credit must go to all our students who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the best grades possible – itself a culmination of an educational journey unlike any other in recent living memory. Staff have also worked extremely diligently and with passion to support the results seen today, and it would be right to congratulate in particular the English, art, sociology and history teachers for their excellent results.”

BTEC and vocational subjects also fared well, with over a third of all grades awarded receiving the top marks of Distinction* or Distinction.

Hailsham Sixth Form students Elodie Cooper (left) and Olivia Muller (right) with their A-level results. Picture from Hailsham Sixth FormHailsham Sixth Form students Elodie Cooper (left) and Olivia Muller (right) with their A-level results. Picture from Hailsham Sixth Form
Areas of sport, business and dance will also all see students move into university study based on outstanding results.

With regards to exceptional student performances, Hailsham Sixth Form said special mentions must go to Louise Bloor (AAA), Poppy Sanderson (AAA), Ekaterina Lindley (A*AA), Elodie Cooper (AA and Distinction*), and Holly Barnett (A and Double Distinction*).

Head of school Natalie Chamberlain said: “Our sixth form continues to support and engage young people from local communities, with these results showing our commitment to Key Stage 5 learning and our dedication to supporting our students into the next stage of their lives. We couldn’t be prouder of the positive impact they have had on our college and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”

