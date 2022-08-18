Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgess Hill Girls is celebrating after 82 per cent of A level grades were awarded at A*, A or B.

Head Liz Laybourn said she was ‘awed’ by this year’s Year 13s who had shown ‘resilience, perseverance and commitment’ despite never having sat their GCSEs because of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

She said: “All students should be congratulated on achieving superb results following what can only be described as a significant period of uncertainty over the past two years.

She added: “They have certainly risen to the challenge and we are immensely proud of them all today.”

The independent girls school saw 58 per cent of grades coming in at either A* or A and more than two thirds of students getting three A* to B grades, which is an essential requirement for admission to the most competitive universities.

The school maintained its unbroken 100 per cent pass rate and the majority of students achieved their firm or insurance university choice.

Liz said: “Some students, in particular, showed considerable adaptability in attending online lessons during the night in countries such as Hong Kong to ensure they received their taught lessons with their fellow students.

“It is testament to their dedication that they receive results that they thoroughly deserve.

“We wish all students the very best as they now prepare to go to the university of their choice.”

Results in pupils’ Extended Project Qualifications, which are taken alongside A levels so students can broaden their study skills, were hailed as ‘outstanding’.

Some 96 per cent received A* to A grades with 74 per cent achieving an A*.

Pupils at the school are now set to study a variety of courses including law, medicine, psychology, illustration, business management, economics and maths, and history and politics at universities across the country.