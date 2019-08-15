A-level results: Mayfield School sees rise in top grades

‘Outstanding’ A-level results were achieved at Mayfield School this year.

The school at The Old Palace, High Street, has seen its highest level of A* grades.

Mayfield School students celebrating their A-level results

Almost a quarter of all entries were awarded A*, with 55 per cent graded A*/A and 75 per cent A*/B.

Students have secured places at leading universities in the UK, USA and Europe – including Oxford, Imperial, King’s and UCL, Durham, Edinburgh and Exeter.

Headmistress Antonia Beary said: “It is a great joy to see so many girls achieve such impressive results again this year.

Mayfield girls with their results

“It is particularly pleasing to see girls who joined us lacking in confidence but went on to thrive and flourish at Mayfield, today being rewarded by outstanding grades which reflect their ability and confirm their potential.

“These results are a great credit to Mayfield’s inspirational and dedicated staff, as well as the girls themselves, who have all worked hard.

“I am confident that another cohort of Mayfield girls are leaving us ready and prepared to respond positively to the opportunities and challenges the future holds for them.”

Maths remains the most popular subject at A-level – with 30 per cent of students achieving an A* grade this year.

A hundred per cent of students also achieves A*/A in ceramics, with almost two thirds awarded an A*.

Languages are also a popular and successful choice, with more than one third of entries graded A* this year, and 80 per cent A*/A in a wide range of European and classical languages.

Almost ten per cent of the year group achieved at least three A* grades and in addition a quarter of all girls achieved all A* and A grades.

The school is hosting a Sixth Form Information Evening on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm for 2020 applicants.

To reserve a place, please contact Shirley Coppard, registrar, at registrar@mayfieldgirls.org

