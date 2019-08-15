A-level results: One in five at Bede’s Sixth Form gain clean sweep of top grades

One in five students at Bede’s Sixth Form in Hailsham achieved a clean sweep of the top A-level grades.

Top achievers included Tom Poole from Pevensey who gained four A*s in physics, chemistry, maths and further maths.

Bede's Sixth students Tom Poole, Megan Driver, Alastair Orr, Kate Perry and Katie Titmuss celebrating their A-level results today (August 15)

Jan Apolin, equalled this success, having recently returned from a trip to NASA where he competed as part of the UK team in the finals of the International Space Design Competition.

Sam Leonard also achieved top grades in STEM subjects and Owen Maitland-Shadwell earned straight A*s in philosophy, English and history.

Other high achievers include sports scholar Alastair Orr, who gained the equivalent of three A*s having captained the Bede’s first XI cricket team and competed for Sussex CC 2 nd XI.

Jo Jo Bach also gained top grades while competing at national level in tennis and securing a full scholarship at the University of Delaware and is one of a growing number of Bede’s pupils who will be heading to universities overseas.

Bede's Sixth Form students Charles Manning and Hope Parish

She will be joined stateside by deputy head girl Leilanni Nesbeth, who will take up a football scholarship at Florida State University having earned the equivalent of A*s and As.

Bede’s head of Sixth Form, Jason Henham, said, “We always see fantastic grades in the performing and visual arts and this year it is great to see these departments being given a run for their money by some of the more traditionally academic subjects such as English.”

John Tuson, Bede’s deputy head (Academic), added: “There are some pupils for whom such success might not have been expected at the start of their school journey just as there are others who have found the road to academic success

Bede's Sixth Form students Max Campbell and Oliver Prosper

relatively straightforward. Today we will enjoy celebrating all these achievements.”

Seventy per cent of students at the college achived A* to B grades with half of all grades at A*-A.

Straight A*-A grades were achieved by a substantial number of students including Frederika Clemo from Forest Row, Megan Driver from Hailsham, Evie Taylor from Polegate and Kate Perry and Jacob Liebenberg from Eastbourne.

Headmaster Peter Goodyer commented: “I am delighted with this year’s results which are a very fitting reward for the considerable endeavours of our pupils and teachers.

“Given the significant commitment that Bede’s pupils make outside the classroom in sport, the performing arts and service, these results are particularly impressive.

“Whilst we focus today on academic success, as our leavers depart Bede’s, we also reflect with great pride on the wider achievements of this very talented group of young people.”