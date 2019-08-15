A-level results: ‘Outstanding’ results at Uckfield College for the second year running

Uckfield College Sixth Form is celebrating another year of ‘outstanding’ A-level results.

The results place the community college in the top ten per cent of all schools nationally for the second consecutive year.

Uckfield College Sixth Form students celebrating their A-level results today (August 15)

Students achieved the Sixth Form’s highest ever average points score of 36 – which means the average grade was a B.

The percentage of grades A*-C was 85 per cent, the college said, which equalled last year’s record-breaking results.

Principal Hugh Hennebry said: “We are thrilled and jubilant at another outstanding year of A-level results.

“We are so proud that our students have risen to the challenge of more difficult examinations and done so brilliantly.

“They have had more demanding concepts to understand but through sheer hard work and reading around the subject, they have gained deep knowledge.

“Our A*-C figure of 85 per cent shows that almost all students achieved the life-changing grades needed for university and future careers.”

He continued: “Once again, it is heart-warming to see how well the teachers, pastoral mentors and parents worked together as a strong team with the student at the heart of everything.

“Well done to everyone who made today’s results the success it is.

“We wish every student who finished Sixth Form with us this year all the very best for a happy and fulfilled future.”

Sara Marshallsay, deputy principal commented: “These are superb examination results, which place the college in the top 10% of all schools nationally for the second consecutive year.

“They are a testament to our students’ wide and varied talents and their hard work.

“They also reflect the high quality specialist teaching and support that our flourishing Sixth form provides.

“We are absolutely delighted for our students that they have achieved these wonderful results, which will give them the very best foundation for the next exciting stage of their lives.”

Gemma Fassam, head of Sixth Form, said the college was delighted with the results, adding that their hard work and commitment had ‘paid off’.

“It is lovely to see so many of them going on to their first choice universities, as well as a variety of apprenticeships and career opportunities,” she said.

“We have no doubt they are going to go on to have great success in their futures.”