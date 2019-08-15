A-level results: Pass rate up again at East Sussex College in Lewes

Students at East Sussex College in Lewes are celebrating today after collecting their A-level results.

Robert Stevens was delighted to find out he achieved an A* A* A in his three A-Levels, business, media and psychology and is now going to study law at Sussex University.

Rob, who already runs a successful business outside of college, said: “I’m excited to be going to university and will continue to run my business, Sussex Vegan, setting up vegan festivals across Sussex and being one of the largest online directories of vegan food around.”

Holly Purdie was ecstatic with her results which included an A* in English language and literature, an A in French and A* for her extended project qualification which looked at a current hot topic: plastic pollution. She is going to UEA to study international development within environment with a year abroad.

Tyler Mapsted received an AAB in biology, chemistry and business. He said: “I’m very pleased with my results. I can now go to Derby University to study forensics.”

Kinsey Cottenham was delighted with his A*AB in his extended project qualification, English language and English literature. He is now going to do an access course to do a degree and go on to become a paramedic.

It was not just A-level students receiving their results on the day. BTEC students also came in to find out how they had done over the past two years.

Musical theatre and art student Brianna Kelly said: “I got double distinction star and an A* in my A-level. It was intense studying a BTEC and an A-level course together but the tutors were very supportive and put up with all my out of hours emails. I’m now going to Guildford School of Acting to study musical theatre.”

Almost three quarters of subjects in Lewes had a 100 per cent pass rate and an incredible number of high grades were achieved this year. Almost half of all grades were either A*, A, or B.

The college continues its excellent record of helping students to achieve their first choice destinations after college, whether that is going to university, starting an apprenticeship, or going into employment.

Students benefit from fantastic pastoral care in terms of regular meetings with their own personal tutor, UCAS application workshops and being supported in undertaking at least one work experience placement each year.

Fred Carter, principal at East Sussex College Lewes, said: “We are delighted with the results overall at Lewes. The A-level pass rate went up again for the second running and there have been some outstanding grades with a number of students achieving at least three As.

“Well done to the students and staff for all the hard work they have put in over the past two years. We have also had some excellent results in our vocational courses including lots of distinction grades in a range of subjects including the arts, travel and tourism, public services, performing arts and more.”

