Celebrations are in order at Sir Robert Woodard Academy after sixth form students received their A-Level results this morning (Thursday, August 17).

In a year when ministers in England are aiming to restore pre-pandemic grades, thousands of students have started receiving grades, which will help them progress on to university, work or apprenticeships – with the proportion of top A-level results expected to fall from last year.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy is among the schools celebrating impressive results achieved by the hard working students.

A spokesperson for the Lancing academy said it has been ‘another year of remarkable results for students’, adding: “Sent home from school in March 2020, and again in January 2021, most of this year’s students sat their first public exams this summer after their GCSEs were cancelled in 2021.

“Of course they have risen to the challenge, with some outstanding achievements across a range of subjects.

"In English literature, one-third of students achieved the top grade of an A or an A* with 100 per cent of students achieving A*- D.

"Similarly, in maths, over one-third of students achieved a top grade of an A or an A* and in further maths 100 per cent of students achieved A*- C. Elsewhere, in history, 70 per cent of students achieved a top grade A or B.”

The academy revealed that the ‘majority of students’ have been able to secure their offer of a place to ‘continue their studies at a top university’.

Students are off to; Bristol, East Anglia, Sussex and Stirling ‘amongst others across the British Isles’.

"We are especially proud that yet again we have two students who are heading to Oxford University, Yan Squires and Sean Whitehouse,” the academy spokesperson added.

"All this, against well-documented press coverage about the likely drop in top grades and more intensive competition for spaces at universities.”

Principal Kieran Scanlon said: “Despite the well-signposted, tougher grade boundaries, the hard work has paid off for the majority of our students and we’re delighted to send them off to some of the most prestigious universities in the country.”

There were, again, ‘some truly impressive, individual performances of note’.

Head students, Bethan Newell and Oliver Stanley, both achieved three A grades each. Bethan in English literature, history and religious education, and Oliver in biology, chemistry and maths. Bethan will study English at the University of Nottingham and Oliver will study pharmacology at the University of Bath.

Jody Brigden also impressed with an A* in English Literature and A grades in history and maths, which sees her securing a place at the University of Exeter to study history.

Other notable achievements include; Luca Finch (Royal Holloway); George Brigden (University of Glasgow); Harry Beeston (Bath Spa University); Harry Southam (University of Chichester); Charlotte Back (University of Chichester); Jallee French (University of Nottingham) and Jasmine Bassett (University of Creative Arts, Kent).

In addition to their A-Level subjects, Michael O’Brien and Seb Kuzubasoglu also gained extended project qualifications.

Josh Andain and Jane Everett, both directors of W6, said: “We are delighted with these results, which are a testament to their excellent attitude to academic study and the resilience that they have built over recent years.

"It has been a pleasure working with them, and they will be missed by all. We wish them the very best for the future.”