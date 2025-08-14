A-Level results: St Wilfrid’s celebrates success and resilience of students

The school said we should not forget the significant disruption which they had during an important stage of their education and should not underestimate the impact of that disruption. The grades being received this morning reflect the hard work and resilience of students together with the dedicated commitment of staff and the support of their families.

Headteacher Michael Ferry said: “I am delighted to be able to celebrate the success of our students this morning as they receive their A Level and BTEC grades. Students have worked extremely hard throughout the last two years and I know there will be many happy people this morning celebrating their successes. For those who may be disappointed, please don’t let your results define you, you are so much more than that, and remember, there is always another way, another plan; you may have to go a different route but you can still get there and still have numerous successes along the way.

“At St Wilfrid’s we remain extremely proud of our commitment to the holistic development of all of the young people within our community and for the way they have developed into the fine young men and women which they have become. The grades they are receiving today are in part evidence of that but they define no-one; it is the content of their character and their readiness to make a difference to society which makes them stand out as individuals which is the most important thing.

“Congratulations to all of our students, we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education, training or employment. As they move on to the next phase of their lives it is important that no matter what grades they have received, that they remember that they are not defined by them; each and every young person has much to offer and we wish them every success and happiness.”

St Wilfrid’s has again continued its tradition of seeing a significant number of students receiving at least one grade A at A Level or Distinction in BTEC with 27% of the cohort achieving this high standard, and achieving the level of qualifications which will allow them to follow their chosen courses at university or to go on to an apprenticeship. As well as that, a significant number of students received two or more A*/A or Distinction*/Distinction (D*/D) grades notably:

Mae A* A* A

Kyan A* A* A B

Jiya D* A B

Maria A* A B

Daniel A* A A

Erin A A A

Aiden A A A

Favour A A B

Chan A A B

Hamza A A B

Anna A A B

