A Level success at Our Lady of Sion School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are thrilled to announce yet another 100% A Level pass rate at Our Lady of Sion.

We are such a close community, so the feeling of pride this morning is ever so strong!

Sheer hard work, an inspired love for learning and the opportunity to work alongside outstanding teachers will always lead to monumental outcomes. Once again, this recipe for success has produced remarkable results for Sion Sixth Form (VISion).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher, Steve Jeffery states: “This is a team effort which undoubtedly includes our amazing students, their inspirational teachers, AND our dedicated parents too. I would like to thank everyone who has been part of today’s success story.

A* A* A - Head Student, Sebastian Dedman opens his results with parents looking on.

"Sion rightfully focuses on effort and actively promotes that all-important intrinsic drive when working with young people. High grades provide impressive headlines, and it is right to celebrate those.

"However, we must never lose sight of the unrelenting effort that achieves those significant “Personal Bests” for every individual. Those celebrated outcomes will look different for each one of us.

"Our students should be walking tall today and so should my staff. I am a very proud Headteacher.”

Headlines:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100% pass rate

82% of our A Level grades are A*-C. This is significantly above national results.

Special mention must go to academic departments: Biology, Law, Psychology and PE.

The A*/A/B results for these departments are substantially above national “top grade” results.

Head Student, Sebastian Dedman was available for comment after opening his results: (Law A* Geography A* and Economics A).

He said: “I am very pleased! I have got into UCL to study Politics and International Relations. I have had a great time here at Sion. I am so pleased that I stayed here for my A levels. I have had the best time and have been at this school for 15 years!”

We wish Seb and all our A level students the very best for the future as they embark upon university studies, world-travel, and apprenticeships.