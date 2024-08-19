A-levels provide another cause for celebration at Shoreham Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week's publication of A Level results has provided another reason for students and staff to celebrate at the Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ Shoreham Academy Sixth Form.

Students have been firming up their university places and other high-quality destinations, demonstrating the breadth of interests and talents nurtured at the Sixth Form.

From those now able to take their next steps towards careers in engineering and criminology to talented athletes, there has been a huge amount of success to celebrate.

This is just another proud moment for the Sixth Form this academic year, after Shoreham Academy retained its Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ judgement following its first inspection in 12 years.

Shoreham Academy students collect their results.

The Inspectors heaped praise on the Sixth Form in particular for the “high-quality teaching” alongside “extensive wider opportunities” offered as part of an education with character. Sixth Formers themselves were described as “vital ambassadors for the school”.

Among the Sixth Formers celebrating today were a number taking up places at UK universities, including:

Emma Turner, who was “very, very happy” after achieving two A*s and an A and will be taking up a place to study Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College London;

Oliver Taylor, who will also be going on to study Mechanical Engineering but at the University of Exeter, after achieving two As and a B;

Denise Palmisano, who achieved an A*, A and a B and will be going to Durham University to study Criminology. She said she was “overwhelmed with joy” at her results;

Finley Baxter, who was “stunned – over the moon” after achieving an A and two Bs, and will also be taking up a place studying Criminology but at the University of Sussex;

Daisy Reeves, who achieved an A and two Bs and will be heading to Portsmouth University to study Business and Management.

Continuing the Sixth Form’s trend of success in further afield destinations this year is Ewan McLeod who has gained a swimming scholarship to attend Washington University in St Louis, United States.

Shoreham Academy students collect their results.

Sophia Clarke has also secured her offer to The Place Dance School in London. Describing her excitement, she said: “Dance school here I come!”

Rebecca Gooden, who achieved a highly-competitive apprenticeship place, said of her results: “I am so pleased, thank you to everyone and Shoreham Academy.”

A large number of Shoreham Academy students have also secured places in the University of Sussex’s Business Faculty: Evie Lightbown, Sayfor Rahman, Tangina Malique, William Ansell, Harrison Sydney, Henry Bloomfield and and Owen Smith.

Susanna Brooks, Head of Sixth Form at Shoreham Academy, said: “We are so pleased for each and every one of our Sixth Formers celebrating today. They have been a lovely group of young people to work with and as a team it is fantastic to see them succeeding and getting the outcomes they need to move onto the exciting next stages of their lives and education.”

Shoreham Academy students collect their results.

Kieran Felton, Shoreham Academy’s Assistant Principal (Sixth Form), added: “Every year we look forward to sharing in these moments with students, knowing how hard they have worked and how much effort and enthusiasm they have given to their Sixth Form studies.

"They can all be proud of what they have achieved and know that these grades are opening doors to some excellent, highly competitive opportunities in Higher Education and the world of work. We cannot wait to hear about how they build on everything they have learnt at Shoreham Academy as they take their next steps as young adults.”

Jim Coupe, Principal at Shoreham Academy, congratulated students, saying: “It has been wonderful to witness the pride and happiness of students and staff alike today across the Sixth Form as our young people receive their A Level results and secure their university places and other Higher Education offers. This is a reflection on students’ efforts, character and commitment and the perseverance of our staff in ensuring each of them gets the tailored experience that allows them to thrive.

“Of course, this summer’s results follow our latest ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement earlier this year and I want to echo what the Inspectors said at the time: our Sixth Formers are brilliant ambassadors for our school and a credit to themselves. I know their achievements today will provide an inspiration for all our younger students going into the new academic year.”