A-Levels provide another cause for celebration at Shoreham Academy

On August 15 the publication of A Level results has provided another reason for students and staff to celebrate at the Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ Shoreham Academy Sixth Form.

Students have been firming up their university places and other high-quality destinations, demonstrating the breadth of interests and talents nurtured at the Sixth Form. From those now able to take their next steps towards careers in engineering and criminology to talented athletes, there has been a huge amount of success to celebrate.

This is just another proud moment for the Sixth Form this academic year, after Shoreham Academy retained its Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ judgement following its first inspection in 12 years.

The Inspectors heaped praise on the Sixth Form in particular for the “high-quality teaching” alongside “extensive wider opportunities” offered as part of an education with character. Sixth Formers themselves were described as “vital ambassadors for the school”.

Among the Sixth Formers celebrating today were a number taking up places at UK universities, including:

Emma Turner, who was “very, very happy” after achieving two A*s and an A and will be taking up a place to study Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College London;

Oliver Taylor, who will also be going on to study Mechanical Engineering but at the University of Exeter, after achieving two As and a B;

Denise Palmisano, who achieved an A*, A and a B and will be going to Durham University to study Criminology. She said she was “overwhelmed with joy” at her results;

Finley Baxter, who was “stunned – over the moon” after achieving an A and two Bs, and will also be taking up a place studying Criminology but at the University of Sussex;

Daisy Reeves, who achieved an A and two Bs and will be heading to Portsmouth University to study Business and Management.

Continuing the Sixth Form’s trend of success in further afield destinations this year is Ewan McLeod who has gained a swimming scholarship to attend Washington University in St Louis, United States.

Sophia Clarke has also secured her offer to The Place Dance School in London. Describing her excitement, she said: “Dance school here I come!”

Rebecca Gooden, who achieved a highly-competitive apprenticeship place, said of her results: “I am so pleased, thank you to everyone and Shoreham Academy.”

A large number of Shoreham Academy students have also secured places in the University of Sussex’s Business Faculty: Evie Lightbown, Sayfor Rahman, Tangina Malique, William Ansell, Harrison Sydney, Henry Bloomfield and and Owen Smith.