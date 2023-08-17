West Sussex County Council has congratulated students across the county who are opening their A-level and vocational course results today (Thursday, August 17).

The council said published provisional A-Level results show that the overall pass rate (grades A* to E) for West Sussex was 97.9 per cent, which is above the national average of 97.2 per cent.

This includes all West Sussex pupils at maintained schools, academies, colleges and independent schools. A breakdown of all grades by region can be found at analytics.ofqual.gov.uk.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for Children and Young People, Learning and Skills said: “Congratulations to all who received their results today. West Sussex students should be proud of reaching this milestone in their education.

“The hard work and dedication of teachers and schools should also be recognised, as well as the support provided by parents and carers to help students fulfil their potential. As we celebrate success in West Sussex, we know that not everyone will have the results they wanted today, and we encourage all to make use of the available resources to help navigate their next steps.”

Students feeling down, stressed or anxious can find support and resources to help with emotional wellbeing at www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/your-mind-matters.