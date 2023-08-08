A look back at A-level results day in 2012 and 2013: photos show elated students in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill
A-level results day is fast approaching and the Mid Sussex Times plans to cover as much of the great news as possible across the District.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST
But this year’s big event is not until Thursday, August 17 (from 8am), so in the meantime we’ve had a look through our photo archives.
These pictures were taken by Middy photographer Steve Robards more than ten years ago and show elated Mid Sussex students on the A-level results days in 2012 and 2013.
Can you see anyone you recognise?
