'A more effective model' - Plans to merge two West Sussex schools take a step forward

Plans to merge two West Sussex schools have taken a step forward.

Earlier this year, the county council held a public consultation into plans to create an all-through primary school in Horsham by amalgamating Littlehaven Infant School and Northolmes Junior School.

Now Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills, has approved the publication of formal statutory proposals to join the two schools from September 2025.

The schools federated in September 2014 to become part of the Greenfields Federation. They share a governing body, headteacher and two assistant headteachers and both have been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Northolmes Junior School. Image: Google Maps

A report by Claire Hayes, the council’s assistant director for education & skills, said: “One of the Federation’s priorities was to review the budget and effectiveness of the two schools which already work closely in collaboration.

“After discussions, and with advice from [the council], the governing body has decided that creating one single educational provision on one school site would provide a more effective model of teaching and learning and address the falling demand for primary school places in the wider community area which impacts upon school budgets.”

The move would align with the West Sussex Education & Learning Strategy 2023-2025, which promotes the reduction of surplus places and the creation of all-through primary schools to meet the changing nature of the county’s education and learning needs.

The statutory notice will be published for four weeks, allowing members of the public to have their say, before a final decision on the proposals is made before the Easter holiday 2025.

If all goes as planned, the all-through primary will open on the Northolmes Junior site.

As for the Littlehaven site, Ms Hayes’ report said: “One option is to re-purpose [it] for SEND provision and this would need to be explored further through a feasibility study funded from revenue budgets.

“Should the school site not be appropriate for a special school, then the site could be sold for an alternative use which would provide a capital receipt for use for various council services.”