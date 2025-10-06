A new era begins as Chichester College opens brand new T Level Centre

Staff and students were bursting with pride as the new state-of-the-art T Level Centre for Creative & Professional Services was officially unveiled on 26 September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester College had the honour of welcoming Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, to officially cut the ribbon to reveal the new building.

On the day, students were also on hand to demonstrate the facilities to a variety of visitors and staff, highlighting how the space can be utilized to produce professional television programming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new centre features a wide range of brand-new facilities, including a 6-metre LED wall provided by the CVP group, one of the leading providers of professional and broadcast video solutions.

local MP Jess Brown-Fuller opening the new T Level Centre for Creative & Professional Services

It also features dedicated pre-production facilities and six theory classrooms supported by new equipment. This is designed to give students the opportunity to train on industry-standard equipment, getting them ready for the world of work.

Jess Brown-Fuller said: “It’s been so exciting to see this incredible new facility at the heart of Chichester College, which is offering an opportunity for people in the local area and further afield to have genuine hands-on experience of media and broadcasting in their very own studio and media suite.

“I think any student coming along and visiting this T Level Centre would be inspired to come to Chichester College to learn how to get involved in broadcasting and media and train for the jobs of the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Grey, Head of Projects at PVC, added: “In 2024, we successfully designed and installed Chichester’s green screen virtual production studio. We then decided to join the project because we are passionate about bringing industry-grade technology to the next generation of creatives.

“With our extensive knowledge and experience, we saw an opportunity to create a truly impressive studio that inspires students while equipping them with the same tools and practices used across film, TV, and broadcast today.”

To find out more about some of the T Levels which will be taught in the centre, as well as the other T Levels offered at the college, please click here.