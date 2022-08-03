A new specialist education hub to open in Billingshurst for children with neurological motor impairments

Annette Smith, Head of Education and Jasmine Cook, HLTA (Higher Level Teaching Assistant)

Woodview at Ingfield Manor, commissioned by West Sussex County Council, is set to welcome its first cohort of 10, year 7 students in September.

The provision, which is a separate facility to the school but housed on the same site, is a bespoke, self-contained space, designed specifically to meet the needs of children with autism, and any accompanying special needs, particularly supporting children with speech, communication, and language needs.

The students will stay at Woodview until they complete year 11, with a vision of welcoming new cohorts to the unit in the future.

Nicola Dodds, principal at Ingfield Manor, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this new provision of students from West Sussex, which will ensure they can grow and develop outside of mainstream education in an environment that suits their needs.

“As a separate unit, we will not only be welcoming new students in September, but also new staff members to guide them on their educational journey. I’m certain they’ll all enjoy being part of the extended Ingfield Manor family, learning on our beautiful grounds.”

Ingfield Manor is part of the Ambito Education group, managed by Salutem Care and Education, which provides education and support for disabled children and young people, promoting independence, skills and confidence.