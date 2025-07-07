A step back in time: Catsfield Church of England Primary School celebrates 180 years

Last month Catsfield School marked a remarkable milestone—180 years of education and community—with a day full of historical immersion and heartfelt celebration.

The school was transformed into a scene from the 19th century as pupils and staff took part in a lively Victorian Day. Teachers dressed as stern Victorian school teachers greeted children by their surnames, setting the tone for a day of traditional customs and activities. The morning assembly introduced pupils to Victorian classroom etiquette, including standing when adults entered and joining in the Lord’s Prayer and God Save the King.

Children then rotated through a series of hands-on stations that brought Victorian life to life:

Laundry washing and pegging

Carpet-beating and sweeping

Sewing and mending

Boot-polishing

Handwriting practice

Mental arithmetic and recitation

Art inspired by Victorian artists

PE drills with marching and posture exercises

Traditional playground games such as hoop rolling, skipping, marbles, and hopscotch

A special highlight was the mini-museum of Victorian artefacts, where pupils explored real historical items on loan, sparking curiosity and conversation.

In parallel with the children’s activities, the school welcomed former pupils, families, and staff to a special archive exhibition in honour of the school’s 180th anniversary. Guests were treated to a cream tea as they browsed through a rich collection of historical documents, including:

Admission registers dating back to the 19th century

dating back to the 19th century Photographs of school life across the decades

of school life across the decades Old logbooks and punishment records offering a glimpse into past discipline and daily routines

offering a glimpse into past discipline and daily routines Handwritten letters and reports from former headteachers

from former headteachers Class photos and school newsletters from generations past

Visitors shared memories, spotted familiar faces in old photos, and reflected on how the school has evolved over nearly two centuries. The archive display served as a powerful reminder of the school’s enduring role in the community.

Archive Exhibition

Headteacher John Barnes said, “It was a joy to see our pupils so engaged in history, and to welcome back members of our school community. The archive exhibition was especially moving—it connected our present to our past in such a meaningful way.”

The day was a resounding success, blending education, nostalgia, and celebration into a truly unforgettable event.