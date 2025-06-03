A whirlwind of activity and highlights at Amberley Primary School!

We are very quickly coming up to the end of this academic year and what a wonderful year it has been! Every year that passes seems to do so more quickly than ever before but this year, in particular, has been a whirlwind of activity and highlights!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OFSTED Celebrations

We were absolutely delighted to be able to announce that, following a visit from Ofsted in October, Amberley CE Primary School achieved 'Good' across all areas assessed:

Quality of Education (including Early Years);

Behaviour and Attitudes;

Personal Development;

Leadership and Management

Amberley Primary School Visions Backpack

I cannot commend our school community highly enough for the hard work that led to this outcome. The staff team worked relentlessly to ensure that we were prepared for the inspection and were a credit to the school - in verbal feedback, the inspectors praised the consistent, high-quality teaching across all classes and commented on the strong supportive teamwork shown by all members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children were an absolute credit to both the school and their parents/carers. In feedback, we were told that the children were respectful, keen to articulate and talk about learning and were able to say that they feel safe, valued and have a voice.

We are so blessed to have fantastic parent/carer support at the school; the inspector reported that the parental responses were positive and the overall feedback was that parents felt their children are happy and flourishing. A truly wonderful comment was that, at our school, ‘my child has been made to feel heard’.

SIAMS Success!

Amberley Primary School pupils celebrate good Ofsted results

In September, the school had its Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools, something we had been waiting for since before Covid-19. Our school was celebrated and praised for its ‘carefully crafted vision that is well-matched to the needs of the school. It encapsulates a common aspiration for pupils to be prepared for lifelong learning. It permeates the school community and beyond.

In line with the vision, the school has created a community that prioritises care for self and care for others. There is a tangible sense of each person being recognised as an individual and treated accordingly. Staff throughout the school recognise their role in building relationships and supporting parents which enables families to flourish. Pupils know they learn from difficult situations and that they have a role to play in helping one another.’

Our SIAMS report reflected how valued and accepted all are in our school community which we are very proud of!

Lizzie Martin, Executive Headteacher, Arun Villages Federation