After school tuition at Lancing Prep Worthing

Lancing Prep Worthing now offer small group after-school tuition to Year 5 and 6 pupils that attend other schools.

Sessions are subject-specific and held in English, Maths and Science. Whether parents are looking for extra support for their children in the lead-up to SATS or if a child just has a passion in a particular subject area, Lancing Prep Worthing can help.

Each session will run with a maximum class size of 15, and children will be provided with a healthy snack. Tutors are enthusiastic, highly qualified and have many years of teaching experience.

Sessions are only £16.50 and paid for in half-term blocks in advance.

Head, Mrs Francesca Milling, says: "I am thrilled that we are extending our provision at Lancing Prep Worthing to offer after school small group tuition to children in our local area.

"Small group tuition is proven to be an excellent way to support children to make effective progress. Our experienced tutors will work closely with the children to match their needs as learners, to boost their confidence and most importantly, to instil a love of learning."