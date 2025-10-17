AI, health equity and skills for the future: University and council on ‘shared roadmap for action’

Solutions to public health inequalities, addressing skills gaps and the potential of AI forecasting were all discussed at an official collaboration day between the University of Chichester and West Sussex County Council.

The event, at the University’s Bishop Otter Campus on Tuesday 14 October, saw around 70 delegates from both institutions explore how they can strengthen their partnership work on a range of issues.

Jointly organised by the Head of the School of Law, Business and Psychology, and the West Sussex Public Health and Social Research Unit, the event brought together researchers, practitioners, and policy leaders to explore how collaborative work can address real-world challenges across the region.

Dr Moitree Banerjee, Head of School of Law, Business and Psychology at the University, said: “This day was not about creating shared projects, but about creating a shared purpose.”

The event highlighted the University’s commitment to embedding research into the heart of community life. Discussions focused on how academic insight can be translated into practical, evidence-based solutions that support public services and improve lives across West Sussex.

Council representatives from various departments including economic development, communities, public health, children’s services, and adult social care connected with University colleagues working across health and social work, education, psychology, sports science and more.

The day included discussions in small groups to help build personal connections, explore solutions to the local challenges, and to come up with concrete actions to move the partnership forward. Ideas included student placement and apprenticeship opportunities, joint funding applications, and knowledge sharing to support future joint projects and research.

Leigh Whitehouse, Chief Executive of West Sussex County Council, said: “Today is about a collective sense of endeavour and shared priorities which act as an effective foundation for our partnership with the university with whom we have a strong history of collaboration, as well as creating a framework to allow people to continue to share and work together, and for our collaboration to deepen and grow.”

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Chichester, added: “Today marks a pivotal step in strengthening the partnership between West Sussex County Council and the University of Chichester. It’s about aligning our priorities, committing to meaningful collaboration, and establishing a shared roadmap for action. By working more closely together, we can co-create innovative solutions and drive positive change for our communities.”

Professor Dagkas highlighted the Adversity to University course, a 12-week bridging module to help marginalised groups such as homeless people, asylum seekers, care leavers and prisoners access higher education. He mentioned the pioneering research initiative on LGBTQ+ children’s mental health risks and needs, which sparked the development of a wider research collaboration between the University and the Council. This project exemplifies the potential of co-produced research to inform policy and practice in meaningful ways.

Roundtable discussions included the opportunities new technologies and innovations could bring to local challenges, such as technology-enabled care, AI forecasting and sustainable engineering. Data sharing and joint analysis were discussed to help unlock new insights and improve decision making in areas such as the impact of climate change on infrastructure.

Delegates discussed how research, evidence, and evaluation could be used to more effectively shape the delivery of local services, whether it’s behavioural science in recycling campaigns or shared projects to combat health inequalities.

Student placement opportunities were discussed to address skills gaps, and joint initiatives in local entrepreneurship and graduate retention were also on the agenda.

The Annual Collaboration Day is set to become a cornerstone of ongoing efforts to align academic expertise with public service priorities, ensuring that research is not only conducted for the community, but with the community.