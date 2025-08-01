Alfriston school receives ‘outstanding’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Alfriston school has celebrated after being given an overall effectiveness rating of 'outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The school on North Road was given the rating following an inspection by Ofsted on June 10.

Schools are judged in five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

The school was rated ‘Outstanding’ in all categories after receiving a ‘Good’ rating in a previous inspection.

Alfriston school on North Road. Picture: Google Maps

The report stated: “Pupils are proud of their school. They feel safe at Alfriston. They are welcoming to visitors and keen to share their thoughts when asked for an opinion.

"Older pupils shine in classrooms and display a quiet confidence in their work. Children in Reception get off to a flying start because the quality of the school’s early years provision is high.

“Pupils thrive here. Adults have high expectations of them and put them first in every way. Pupils achieve very well because of this.

"Those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are as successful as their peers.

"Pupils also have high expectations of themselves. They are curious and determined. They are hungry to learn new things. They frown on poor behaviour, which is rare. Mistakes are allowed, but kindness is always expected.”

The school was also praised for the way it helps pupils develop experience events beyond the classroom.

The inspector’s report added: “Sport, drama and music are a daily feature. Breaktimes are energetic and enlivened further by rehearsals for performances to come.

"Pupils relish ongoing success in sporting events, often against other schools. Aspirations are limitless.

“The importance of teamwork and collaboration is understood. Everybody is encouraged to contribute. No one gets left behind here.

"This is a school where high standards matter. Leaders at all levels have a clear vision for the school. Staff have bought into this and are positive about their work.

"Those in positions of governance know the school well and provide effective oversight of all aspects of the school’s work.

“The curriculum meets the needs of pupils extremely well. It has been thoroughly reviewed since the school’s last inspection. It encourages pupils to think and learn as artists, geographers and scientists.

"The curriculum challenges them to think for themselves. It is successful in the school’s intention to develop children from early years through to Year 6 as reflective, lifelong learners.”