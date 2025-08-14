A*mazing results - Brighton College sparkles with success

As young people across the country receive their A-level results today, Brighton College pupils have achieved record-breaking results, with more A*s than ever before, a phenomenal 97.3% at A*-B, an incredible 83% at A*-A and almost half at A*.

Pupils at the College are now heading off to study at the best universities in the world. Whilst Cambridge remains the top destination for Sixth Formers, the school are delighted that pupils are winning places at almost every one of the global top 30 universities, including Stanford, Columbia, Dartmouth and Princeton. In addition, an impressive 20 pupils are heading off to do medical courses.

With over 100 pupils sitting 4 or more A-levels in a wide variety of subjects, one pupil Datis has gained an astonishing 7 A-levels - 5 at A* and 2 at A. As well as being an amazing academic, Datis took a full and varied part in school life, as a dancer in the school’s Strictly competition and as president of their award-winning robotics club.

He is now heading to Cambridge to read Mechanical Engineering, after receiving offers from the world’s best universities, including turning down Yale to stay in the UK.

Datis commented: "Thank you to all my teachers throughout my time Brighton College for their support, kindness, patience and expertise they’ve given me. I’m extremely grateful for all the opportunities and facilities I’ve been offered by the school and am proud to become an Old Brightonian!"

Pupil Keira also shone with 4 A*s. The Team GBR fencer is currently 2nd in the U20 national rankings and is moving to Princeton in the USA to study Chemical and Biological Engineering. She said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Brighton College for their incredible support, I couldn’t have done any of this without them. It has been a total joy to have been here.”

With more than 100 A*s in Maths and Further Maths, and English also performing outstandingly well with three pupils receiving subject awards for the best English A-level results in the UK, the school is proud of the bright futures of all the leaving pupils.

Head Master, Steve Marshall-Taylor, said: “I am thrilled for all our wonderful pupils celebrating today. Alongside this academic brilliance, I am incredibly proud of the wider successes we have seen these boys and girls achieve, including the rugby and netball teams being national champions and our performing arts pupils gaining national recognition.

At Brighton College, we know that what underpins this success is that our young people can truly be themselves, thanks to the kind and generous culture that underpins all that we do. Self-evidently, children who are happy in their own skins are children who flourish.”

